Commerce Bank Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,859.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 911.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 342.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $29.24 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

