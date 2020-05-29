Commerce Bank Has $330,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $76.85 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.63.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

