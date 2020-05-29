Commerce Bank Has $375,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.