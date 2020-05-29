Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,903 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMO opened at $50.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

