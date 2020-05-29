Commerce Bank Sells 5,874 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $596,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 21,445 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.14.

Shares of PXD opened at $92.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.