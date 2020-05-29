Craig Sweeney Buys 2,000 Shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) Stock

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) Senior Officer Craig Sweeney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$388,082.40.

Shares of Genworth MI Canada stock opened at C$32.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82. Genworth MI Canada Inc has a 52-week low of C$24.02 and a 52-week high of C$61.39. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.73.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$170.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genworth MI Canada Inc will post 4.5500004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Genworth MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MIC shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$56.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.50.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

