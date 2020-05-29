E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.31 ($11.98).

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €11.90 ($13.84) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.46 ($11.00) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.57. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

