Ethereum Gold Project Trading Up 3.2% This Week (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $77,177.48 and $3.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00041912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.74 or 0.03722457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00055069 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003316 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010612 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,832,448,281 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.