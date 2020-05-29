FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,618 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

MSFT opened at $181.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,382.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.