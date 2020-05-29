First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 91.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,687 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $89,859.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 20,469 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $408,356.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,290 shares of company stock worth $2,403,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

