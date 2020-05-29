First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jayshree S. Desai purchased 1,278 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,907.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,241 shares of company stock worth $187,751. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

TPI Composites stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $752.80 million, a P/E ratio of -188.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. TPI Composites Inc has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

