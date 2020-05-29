Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $318.25 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,396.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.