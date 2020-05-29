Greg A. Steffens Buys 1,131 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $25,402.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SMBC opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $39.05.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2,381.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

