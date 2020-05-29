Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 11,887 Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,887 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STRL. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 313,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 58,070 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sterling Construction by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sterling Construction by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sterling Construction by 39.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $296.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger A. Cregg bought 6,500 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $47,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Messer bought 12,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STRL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sterling Construction from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

