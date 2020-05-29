Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 2,201 Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1,599.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

NYSE:CIO opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $457.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.88 and a beta of 1.37. City Office REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory Tylee bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $80,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,711 shares in the company, valued at $774,655.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,600 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

