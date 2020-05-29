Hancock Whitney Corp Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Photronics were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

PLAB stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $781.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.63 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $34,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,656.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

