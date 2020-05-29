Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases New Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $123,961,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $21,999,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,701,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $10,306,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,103,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHC opened at $3.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $766.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.46 million. Analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.05%.

DHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

