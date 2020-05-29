Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Steelcase by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 581,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 124,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,679,000 after buying an additional 221,170 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 29,724 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 41,215 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $23.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

