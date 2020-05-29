Head to Head Survey: Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and U.S. Global Investors (NYSE:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) and Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Ares Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors -165.03% -31.62% -29.19% Ares Management 5.60% 15.52% 1.98%

Dividends

U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ares Management pays out 95.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Management has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ares Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Ares Management shares are held by institutional investors. 151.6% of Ares Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Ares Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors $4.92 million 6.23 -$3.39 million N/A N/A Ares Management $1.77 billion 2.73 $148.88 million $1.67 21.77

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Management has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for U.S. Global Investors and Ares Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Ares Management 0 2 9 0 2.82

Ares Management has a consensus price target of $41.60, suggesting a potential upside of 14.44%. Given Ares Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ares Management is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Summary

Ares Management beats U.S. Global Investors on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

