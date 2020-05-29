Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,404,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,077,232 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.29% of Helmerich & Payne worth $21,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 46,554 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 107,865 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

