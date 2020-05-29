Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $53.58 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,709 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $181.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1,382.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

