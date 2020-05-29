Insider Selling: Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CAO Sells $44,145.00 in Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,495.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE KSU opened at $152.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.51 and its 200 day moving average is $148.27. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Several analysts have commented on KSU shares. Cfra cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

