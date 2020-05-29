J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,432 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,463,000 after acquiring an additional 852,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $95,999,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $79,850,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 418.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,291,000 after acquiring an additional 347,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,086,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

