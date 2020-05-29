Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $557,000 Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 36,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 136,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities cut their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,396.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

