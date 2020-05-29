Lambda (LAMB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $47.60 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 29th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $11.39 million and approximately $47.60 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, BitMax, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last week, Lambda has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.84 or 0.02009077 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00076663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00178554 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00042673 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,990,725 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, BitMax and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.