LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Position Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,899,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,052,000 after purchasing an additional 997,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. TT International lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. TT International now owns 3,448,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,907 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,936,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,782,000 after acquiring an additional 530,395 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,538,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LX opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.50. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 43.48%. LexinFintech’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.58 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

