Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $639,204,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,339.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,993.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1,202.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. China International Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Death Cross

