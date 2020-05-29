Mackay Shields LLC Acquires New Stake in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,933,000 after buying an additional 2,671,541 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 714.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,302,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,239 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,982,000 after acquiring an additional 957,321 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,488,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $16,632,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $623,805.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,295 shares in the company, valued at $39,705,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $369,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 285,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,609 shares of company stock worth $6,812,150. 34.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

