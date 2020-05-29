Mackay Shields LLC Buys New Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $1,855,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 542,252 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $22,291,979.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

