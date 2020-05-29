Mackay Shields LLC Has $649,000 Holdings in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 35.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. First of Long Island Corp has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First of Long Island presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In related news, Director Paul T. Canarick acquired 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $45,231.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,583. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,966 shares of company stock worth $78,602. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

