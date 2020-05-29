Mackay Shields LLC Invests $523,000 in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1,276.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOO stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

