Mackay Shields LLC Makes New Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENSG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 359,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 60,238 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels acquired 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,750.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,186 shares of company stock valued at $683,863 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.