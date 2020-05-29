Mackay Shields LLC Purchases New Holdings in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.29% of MarineMax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MarineMax by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth $137,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.74. MarineMax Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

