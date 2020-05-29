Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.39% of LifeVantage worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 498.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $51,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,561,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Rose sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LFVN stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. LifeVantage Corp has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $220.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.08 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 43.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifeVantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

