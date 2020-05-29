Mackay Shields LLC Sells 60,800 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $297,725.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,173.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $44,581.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

