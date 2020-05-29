Mackay Shields LLC Takes Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. CL King raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

LCI Industries stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.12. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $116.51.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $659.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.42 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.52%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.