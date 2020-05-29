Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,277,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,245,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,553,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 639,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 290,360 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 509.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 284,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,142,000 after purchasing an additional 237,857 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.69. SL Green Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $72.96.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

