Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Issue $0.08 Semi-annual Dividend

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the software maker on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th.

Magic Software Enterprises has decreased its dividend by an average of 100.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $501.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

