Majedie Investments plc (MAJE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MAJE opened at GBX 217.64 ($2.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Majedie Investments has a one year low of GBX 2.24 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 303.05 ($3.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $115.41 million and a PE ratio of -7.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 216.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 228.54.

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.