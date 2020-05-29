Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Acquires 1,116 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.72, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,339.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1,993.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

