Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Wade G W & Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,697 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $640,333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $181.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,382.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upped their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

