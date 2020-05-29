Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,468 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 96,905 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $181.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.29. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,382.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

