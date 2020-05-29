Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

AMZN stock opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,202.24 billion, a PE ratio of 114.72, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,339.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,993.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.