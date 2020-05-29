New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,341 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $17,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,647,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,355 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 886.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 593,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 533,370 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 423,335 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 296,060 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Covetrus stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Covetrus Inc has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.56.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

