Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,303 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,472,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $12,293,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,915,000 after purchasing an additional 438,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $13,567,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,606,000 after acquiring an additional 230,497 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CATY opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

