OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

