OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $9.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.