Okabena Investment Services Inc. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,339.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,993.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,202.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

