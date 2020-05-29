Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $202,000 Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,702,000 after buying an additional 140,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.49.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $115.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average of $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

