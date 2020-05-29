Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITC opened at $5.96 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,197. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Makinen acquired 20,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $97,324.48. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 71,576 shares of company stock valued at $347,504.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.